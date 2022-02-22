POLICE have launched an appeal following an attempted arson attack at a historic cathedral in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police were alerted to a suspected attempted arson incident at Ripon Cathedral at around 10.40am today. Thankfully, there were no injuries and no damage caused.
A spokesperson for the force said: "An investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
“Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation should please email sarah.hargreaves@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101."
Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously via their website or by calling 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number 12220031515 when providing any information.
