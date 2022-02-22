A POPULAR visitor attraction in York has been forced to close due to flooding - but say that staff are pulling out all the stops to reopen.
The closure of York Dungeon in the half-term break, which should be a busy time for leisure businesses, has led to renewed calls for longer-term Government support for the sector.
Mark Mattinson, general manager of the Clifford Street attraction, said: “The extreme weather has caused huge challenges for a lot of businesses, including our own.
“The York Dungeon is closed today,Tuesday, because of flooding, but we are working around the clock to reopen and we hope to do so very soon.
"We have contacted ticket holders and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause."
Nearby Tower Street has also been closed due to flooding.
“York is a resilient city and we will come through this," said Mark.
"We look forward to welcoming guests back to our daytime tours of the Dungeon and our Saturday night lates as soon as we are able to reopen.
“Half term is a key period for us and the storm has come at a time when tourist and hospitality businesses are still recovering from the pandemic.
"This is why we are calling on the Government for longer term support, including keeping the reduced rate of VAT for tourism and hospitality at 12.5 per cent.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment