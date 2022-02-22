RESIDENTS are being warned of bogus callers claiming to represent local councils or their contractor in providing energy efficiency schemes.
North Yorkshire County Council's Public Health team is working with district and borough councils in Hambleton, Richmondshire, Ryedale and Scarborough to offer government-funded energy efficiency schemes to targeted households.
Cllr Andrew Lee, Executive Member for Public Health, said: “We have received reports of residents being contacted either by door knocking or telephone by people claiming to have been appointed to deliver schemes on behalf of the council. There have been reports of residents being asked for money in advance, which we and our contractor would never do.
“Some claim they are working with E.ON, who we have contracted to provide the Green Homes project. Our schemes require no financial contribution and neither we nor our contractor would make unsolicited calls or visits. Initial contact with householders would be by letter."
The council reminds people not to provide any personal details over the phone or at their door. Those wanting to check a caller’s identity can call E.ON on 0333 202 4820.
For advice about a scheme or a green energy product, or to report any suspicious cold calling at the door or by phone, contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1144.
