A SINGER songwriter is preparing for a gig at a folk club in York.
Lucy Farrell is described as an artist, a songwriter, folk singer and multi-instrumentalist nestling somewhere between Julia Jacklin and The Unthanks.
Lucy has been has been a key member of influential folk acts including Eliza Carthy’s Wayward Band, the Emily Portman Trio, Gluepot, Carthy, Oates, Farrell and Young and has won a BBC Folk Award as one quarter of the critically acclaimed band The Furrow Collective.
She divides her time between the UK and Canada and is so busy on collaborative, international projects that fans rarely get a chance to see her captivating solo performances on tour.
Speaking on her shows, a spokesperson said: "Her bewitching voice, unconventional melodies and sophisticated songwriting are perfectly accompanied by her tenor guitar and Lucy’s personal warmth shines through on stage to create a wonderful evening."
Lucy will perform at the Black Swan Folk Club in York on Thursday March 10.
"The feeling of connection with an audience is very important to me and I can’t wait to share these songs," Lucy said.
Lucy's debut solo album, recorded at Wenlock Abbey, is due out in autumn 2022 - and will be released on Hudson Records.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.