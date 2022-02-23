The Health and Care Bill continues to be debated in the House of Lords with a number of amendments being debated that would restrict the involvement of private companies with vested interests in decisions about health care provision.
So many peers were recently bombarded with requests for amendments that the web site crashed for a while - such is the strength of protest against this bill which, in its unamended form, will increase privatisation from profiteers.
Trade unions and NHS activists will be keeping up their objections to the Bill, but there is increased anxiety about realistic funding required to maintain the NHS, treat the backlog of elective surgery and provide urgent care for serious illness, cancers and cardiac conditions.
There will be SOS/NHS Rallies in every major city on Saturday February 26 - including York.
Unions are calling for additional funding for the NHS, with £20 billion as a starter amount, and an immediate pay rise for NHS workers to help them cope with the rising cost of living and to retain and recruit the NHS workforce required to provide safe systems of care.
The NHS /SOS rally in York organised by York and Scarborough Defend our NHS will take place at 2pm on Saturday February 26 in the space by the side of York Minster.
It will be supported by trade unions, midwives and nurses, our local MP and the general public demanding that the NHS stays publicly funded and remains a universal service available to all without charge.
Gwen Vardigans, York and Scarborough Defend our NHS, Carron Crescent, York
