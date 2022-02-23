Tuesday’s Press showed yet again sandbags placed at the entrance to Tower Gardens.
A complete and utter waste of time and resources. This is an ideal place for a flood gate. And yet time and again when we have serious flood levels we go on with this waste of resources.
Nigel Deamer, Bishopthorpe
