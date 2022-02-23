Sad isn’t it that after the talk about peace at the Olympics there is now talk about war with Russia.
War is not two politicians having a dual. It is not even, like in the old days, confined to the battlefield. War nowadays is where civilians become involved - men, women and children who will die in the most horrible way.
I heard one person say this could end up being a world war or even turn nuclear.
I can only hope to God it does not.
Robert D Greaves, Alderway, New Earswick
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment