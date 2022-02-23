Sad isn’t it that after the talk about peace at the Olympics there is now talk about war with Russia.

War is not two politicians having a dual. It is not even, like in the old days, confined to the battlefield. War nowadays is where civilians become involved - men, women and children who will die in the most horrible way.

I heard one person say this could end up being a world war or even turn nuclear.

I can only hope to God it does not.

Robert D Greaves, Alderway, New Earswick

 