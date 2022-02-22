AN UPCOMING event has announced their final three guests.
As previously reported by the Press, Sci-Fi Scarborough is making a grand return this year after a three-year stretch of no in person activities.
After announcing some of the guests that will be attending their event last month, they have recently announced their final three guests.
Completing the line-up of guests are Michael Carter, Matthew Graham and Clem So.
Carter has appeared in the Star Wars franchise, as well as Out of the Darkness, Centurion and has extensive theatre credits.
Graham has appeared in several TV shows and has written for shows such as the BAFTA-nominated This Life.
Clem So has worked on nearly 40 feature films including roles in Guardians of the Galaxy and the Star Wars Franchise.
Tickets can be purchased here or in person at the event which will take place at Mojos Music Cafe on April 9 and April 10.
