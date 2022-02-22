A FOOTBALL club has suffered devastating damage after being flooded in the wake of Storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin.

Tadcaster Albion Football Club says its stadium was considerably damaged when the nearby River Wharfe overtopped its banks earlier this week.

Spokesman John Clothier said the ground and car park were under more than 1.5 metres of water which took down most of a section of steel fencing, effectively removing any barrier against the deluge.

He said club staff had not been able to get closer to the stadium than 30 yards due to the height of the flooding, but it was anticipated that the raised clubhouse would again have suffered water ingress up through the floorboards

He said initial reaction was that the devastation was worse than in the floods of 2015, and with more damage than during the five floods of 2020 and 2021.

"With approved finances in place for the urgent Tadcaster Flood Alleviation Scheme, following the devastation caused to the town generally in 2015, it is disappointing that we still await details from the Environment Agency of when this urgent and vital work is likely to happen," he said.

"Fortuitously the Brewers next match is away this coming Saturday at Lincoln United but the rearranged home match against Stocksbridge Park Steels is set for March 5, depending on what we find when the waters have receded."

He said an update would be provided just as soon as it was possible to inspect the interior of the stadium.