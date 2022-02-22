A VILLAGE Hall will be hosting their first live event in months this weekend.
On Saturday, February 26, Gilling East Village Hall will be playing host to A Bunch of Dublin’s Best.
It will be the first live event that the hall has hosted for some time and one that they are excited to be having.
A Bunch of Dublin’s Best will be showcasing their ability and providing a fabulous evening of entertainment for those in attendance.
A host of colourful Dublin characters will be met at the show that is set in The Coombe Market and The Colcannon Public House.
It will take spectators through the story of Ireland at the turn of the century through themed music and an overall story of two young lovers.
Tickets are £10 and are available from gillingeastevents@hotmail.co.uk.
