A TAXI firm in York is offering free mini bus travel for those hit by the flooding in the city.

York Cars is offering two mini buses free of charge for residents hit by the rising water levels due to the recent rain and snowfall in the area.

A spokesperson for the firm said: "Our managing director, Mr Mohammed Iqbal, would like to try and assist York residents.

"Please call us on 01904 797777 and we will do our best to assist you and your family."