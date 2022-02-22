A NORTH Yorkshire brewery is marking its 30th birthday by embarking on a mission to tackle the misconceptions that surround cask ale.
Black Sheep Brewery aims to help reposition the drink and bring it to a new, younger demographic by launching its new ‘Drink Cask Beer’ campaign.
The Masham-based brewery is on a mission and has begun working with a range of young creatives in the region, to tell the unique story of cask through their respective art forms.
Charlene Lyons, chief executive at Black Sheep Brewery, said: “Over the years, cask ale has found itself unfairly categorised as a drink for the older generation, losing ground to newer, on-trend drinks. But we know this just isn’t true – cask ale is a drink that everyone of all backgrounds, genders, cultures, and ages can enjoy."
To launch the campaign, Black Sheep has partnered with Matt Abbott, a spoken word artist, poet, educator and activist from Wakefield, who has written a poem detailing the history, tradition and relevance of cask ale for all.
The campaign underlines Black Sheep’s outspoken position in the market when it comes to cask and is aimed at championing and supporting the entire industry, from the breweries to the licensed premises.
