A POPULAR indoor family funfair has returned to an events centre in North Yorkshire - providing a "great value" experience for families across the region during half term.
The Harrogate Indoor Funfair has returned to the Yorkshire Events Centre this week. The whole fair is undercover and climate controlled, with 16 classic rides on offer including the Scream Machine waltzer, Bumper Carz, Apple Coaster and Bungee trampolines.
John Lowery, director at Indoor Funfairs Ltd, said: “We’re delighted to be back in Harrogate with our range of fantastic rides and activities for families to enjoy over half term, whatever the weather.
"We look forward to welcoming them all and seeing lots of happy, smiling faces of all ages enjoying all the fun of the fair."
The family friendly environment is ideal for children up to 12-years-old. It includes prize and game stalls, a pick and mix stand, candy floss and toffee apple stands. The onsite café also serves a varied selection of food and drink including children’s meals.
Tickets are £10.99 per person for a three hour session, giving plenty of time to enjoy the rides as many times as you wish. Spectator tickets are also available for £3.50.
Free parking and baby changing facilities are included.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.