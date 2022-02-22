A HOSPICE in North Yorkshire was "delighted" to receive a generous and unexpected donation of £30,000 from a local flying club.
Scarborough Flying Club, which is a pigeon flying group, made the donation to Saint Catherine's Hospice of the trustees from the proceeds of the sale of the group’s headquarters in Melrose Street in the seaside town.
The club has got smaller over the years and has now come to an end. The trustees wanted the proceeds to go to charity and are also donating £10,000 to both Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Prostate Cancer UK.
Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager at Saint Catherine’s, said: “We were just blown away by this incredibly generous donation and wish to thank the trustees and members of Scarborough Flying Club from the bottom of our hearts. This donation will make such a huge difference to so many patients.”
The cheque was presented by Geoff Broadhead, the club’s original director and fellow member, Ted Smith.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.