THE Archbishop of York joined a group in the city for a night of curry and conversation about faith.
The Archbishop, Stephen Cottrell, joined members of the Multiply community, Upper Room York.
The Upper Room started life as a group exploring the Christian faith in the upstairs room of The Leeman Pub, in Leeman Road. It has since grown and now meets through the week in homes and venues across the west side of the city.
The Archbishop enjoyed curry and conversation with the group before taking questions and sharing some of his faith inspirations.
Multiply Minister, the Reverend Matt Woodcock said: “We had a cracking night with Archbishop Stephen. He inspired and encouraged us with some honest reflections about his own journey of faith and gave us loads to think and pray about."
They gathered at the home of Upper Room team members, Pete and Rhiannon Hale, which they run as Footprints Home Nursery during the day.
