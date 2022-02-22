THE leader of City of York Council has credited this week's easing of Covid restrictions on the NHS, the vaccines and people taking them.

Cllr Keith Aspden described the changes as 'significant' for the city and country.

He said: "It has only been made possible because of the relentless work of our frontline staff and the NHS, as well as the effectiveness of the vaccines and all those who have rolled up their sleeves to get vaccinated."

The council leader urged people to be vaccinated and thanked people for their role in protecting themselves and each other. But he warned: "Some concerns remain over the impact of the lifting of self-isolation rules and the loss of free testing kits, our amazing public health team and partners will continue to monitor the local situation, provide guidance and share updates where relevant.

Cllr Aspden called for people to remain mindful of others, saying Covid-19 is still with us.

"As national guidance changes again, there will be people who may want to take things at a steadier pace, by continuing to take regular tests and wearing face coverings.

He added: "Please continue to respect each other, look out for one another and continue to support our incredible local businesses as you have throughout the past 2 years."