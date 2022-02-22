A FORMER York city centre mobile phone shop could be ringing in the changes as an opticians and hearing centre.
Plans have been submitted for internal and external works, including new signage and the installation of toilets at 35 Coney Street.
Everything Everywhere Ltd plans the work at the Former EE store to create an outlet for Acuitis opticians and hearing centre.
Acuitis promises “beautiful products, fine craftmanship and workmanship” at “very reasonable prices.” The first Maison Acuitis opened in Geneva in 2010 and the company also has branches in Exeter and Lincoln.
The planning application to City of York Council says the existing shopfront will be redecorated with black timber detailing sympathetic to the historical nature of the Grade 2 listed building. The signage would follow the precedent of other retail outlets in Coney Street.
It added: “These are all cosmetic and point of sale works with testing areas that will not have any detrimental affect to the fabric of the listed building and will not affect any internal detail or features that may off historical interest. The tenancy agreement for Acuitis is for the basement and ground floor only, no internal works will be carried out within the demise above the ground floor.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.