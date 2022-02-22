A GROUP of cyclists are preparing to ride hundreds of miles to York's twin city in Germany.
On July June, the group of York residents will travel by bike to the twin city in Germany, Münster. The cycle and ferry trip will last four days, covering between 60 and 70 miles per day.
On arrival in Münster, all York delegates will be housed in private accommodation by Münster cyclists.
Once in the German city, there will be a reception in the local town hall, a guide through the historic centre, a local cycle trip, several evenings out in-group, as well as plenty of free time to explore the city.
Return will be on July 9 by train and ferry, arriving in York the following day.
As well as this, The Münster twinners leave York on July 2 by coach - and there are some 20 spaces to be filled on the vehicle.
A spokesperson for the group said: "If you take this option, you would arrive in Münster on July 3. You would also be put up by families of Münster twinners and their friends for free. Return would be on July 9 by train and ferry together with the cycling group."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.