EAST Riding Leisure have added Slimming World members to their corporate memberships - offering a wide range of benefits.
To qualify, Slimming World members just need to show their cards to join Corporate Membership for £25 a month. This is currently only available at East Riding Leisure Hornsea, but will be extended to all East Riding Leisure Centres shortly.
Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for cultural and leisure assets, said: "Corporate membership of East Riding Leisure is already very popular, representing excellent value for money.
"I warmly welcome this extension to include Slimming World members at our Hornsea Centre, and I look forward to this benefit being offered to Slimming World members soon at all our centres across the East Riding."
Corporate Membership offers a wide range of benefits for the flat rate of £25 a month, including access to all ten East Riding Leisure Centres, weekend use, online booking four days in advance, discounts in the café and a range of daytime activities.
It is open to staff on the payroll of a wide range of local companies and organisations, and has now been extended to Slimming World members as well.
For full details of Corporate Membership, visit the East Riding Leisure website.
