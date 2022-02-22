ONE man and his dog were rescued from flood water in York last night (February 21).
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at about 6.35pm after reports that a man out walking his dog had got stuck.
A spokesman for the service said they were called out to Clifton Ings.
A spokesman said: "Crews were called to assist with a man and his dog who had become stuck due to flood water.
"Crews lifted the man and the dog over barbed wire fences to safety.
"A short extension ladder and salvage sheet used."
