A ROAD bridge remains closed today due to flooding.

Cawood Bridge near Selby has been shut as the Environment Agency has put flood defences in place to protect the village of Cawood itself.

The road over the swing bridge is closed both ways this morning (February 22) due to flooding from Rythergate to the Kelfield turn-off.

Main Street in Cawood is shut due to flooding between The Jolly Sailor and The Ryther Arms after the river Ouse has burst it's banks due to Storms Eunice and Franklin.

An Environment Agency spokesman said: "The flood warning for the River Ouse at Acaster Selby remains in force, following recent heavy rainfall upstream on both the Wharfe and the Ouse.

"The current level at Cawood is 7.5m, and the river level will remain high into Tuesday.

"No further significant rainfall is expected in the next 24 hours, and river levels on the Wharfe have peaked.

"However the input from the Ouse is continuing to rise as the peak has not yet reached York.

"Areas particularly at risk are low lying properties in Acaster Selby.

"Avoid low lying roads in the area which are expected to be flooded. We are continuing to monitor the situation."