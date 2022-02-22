A TOWN remains cut in two this morning (February 22) after the closure of a major road bridge caused by flooding from storm Franklin.
Tadcaster Bridge is closed for a second morning after the River Wharfe overtopped its banks yesterday.
The road is closed between Kirkgate and Mill Lane.
Yesterday some shops in the town centre remained closed after firefighters were called in in the early hours to help businesses at risk of flooding in the town.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called out at 4.33am to Commercial Street in Tadcaster town centre after reports that businesses were in danger of flooding.
A spokesman for the service said: "A crew from Tadcaster assisted a local business in salvaging stock from the premises as floodwater threatens the building."
A spokesman for the Environment Agency said there is a flood warning in place for Tadcaster again this morning.
He said: "The flood warning for the River Wharfe at Tadcaster remains in force.
"River levels have been dropping throughout the night. Whilst showers are expected on Tuesday morning, these are not expected to significantly impact levels and we expect river levels to continue to fall.
"We are monitoring river levels closely. Avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water. Plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded."
Back in February 2017 huge crowds celebrated the reopening of Tadcaster Bridge, just over 13 months after it partially collapsed in the wake of severe flooding.
