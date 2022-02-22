A MERCEDES driver has been arrested after the wheel came off his car.

North Yorkshire Police say they were called out shortly before 2am to reports that a car had broken down on a major route through the county.

Traffic Constable David Minto was one of the officers attending.

He said: "We received a call from a motorist regarding a broken down car on the A19 near Thirsk.

"I have attended and found a lone male with the vehicle who appeared drunk.

"He had suffered a detachment of the front nearside wheel.

"The man, and only insured party of the car, provided a breath specimen way over twice the limit.

"He was arrested and then provided a further evidential specimen well over twice the legal limit in custody.

"He has now been interviewed and charged to court."