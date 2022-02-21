These dramatic photos show the moment firefighters from Tadcaster rescued three horses from a flooded field at Byram, south of Selby, this morning.
They were called out just before 11.20am, to find the horses surrounded by flood water.
They used rescue equipment and halters to lead the horses to safety.
Group manager Bob Hoskins tweeted: "The horses have been taken to their stables by the owner.
"At the end of the shift everyone is safe and all the horses rescued are sheltering in their stables.
"Shout out to Selby, Tadcaster and Acomb fire crews."
