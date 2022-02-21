YORK councillors have slammed PM Boris Johnson's planned scrapping of free Covid tests from April as a 'tax on caring'.

Liberal Democrats on the council claim that thousands of York people could face costs of more than £500 a year to take regular tests so they can visit vulnerable relatives.

Mr Johnson announced on this afternoon that all coronavirus laws in England - including the legal requirement for people who test positive to isolate - will end on Thursday. Free universal Covid testing will then be scrapped in April.

The Prime Minister told the Commons it was time to 'move from Government restrictions to personal responsibility'.

But York's Lib Dems say that, despite the easing of Covid restrictions, the latest figures show that every week an estimated 16,985 people in York take regular Covid tests. With 30,088 tests carried out in an average week, that means each of those people is taking almost two tests a week.

With tests costing about £5.80 each, that means those people could face a hit of £534 a year, the Lib Dems say.

Councillor Carol Runciman, Executive Member for Health and Adult Social Care, said: “Whilst it’s good news that we are nearing the end of restrictions which have impacted our lives for so long, these decisions must be made based on data and reflect on the direct impact that it will have on people.

“Charging people for the tests they need to safely see vulnerable loved ones is a tax on caring, that risks leaving millions of people in lockdown by stealth.

“Ministers need to reconsider and scrap these plans to stop a 'cost of living with Covid' crisis.

“Throughout the pandemic, residents across York have been trying their best to do the right thing and keep others safe. The Government should not be making that harder.”

Under the Prime Minister's plans announced this afternoon, people who receive a positive Covid-19 test from Thursday will still be advised to stay at home for at least five days. But they will not be obliged to under law under the plans, which are subject to parliamentary approval.

Routine contact tracing will also end on Thursday, as will the £500 self-isolation payments and the legal obligation for individuals to tell their employers about their requirement to isolate.

Changes to statutory sick pay and employment support allowance designed to help people through the coronavirus pandemic will end on March 24.

People aged 75 and over, the immunosuppressed and those living in care homes will be offered another Covid-19 booster vaccine this spring under the plans.

But free universal testing will be massively scaled back from April 1 and will instead be focused on the most vulnerable, with the UK Health Security Agency set to determine the details, while asymptomatic testing will continue for social care staff.