THE STORY of one of the pimp couple's victims shows how they turned women from abroad into sex slaves working in the UK.

Fabiana De Souza rented a flat in Harrogate and arranged and paid for adverts on an adult website listing "escorts and massages" in Yorkshire and the Humber.

On the evening of September 27, 2017, she and her husband Gareth Derby, met a woman, who had flown in from Amsterdam, at Manchester Airport.

They drove her to the Harrogate flat and at 6.28am the next day, De Souza uploaded a sex ad on the adult website.

Shortly after it went live, the couple left for Norfolk.

In a fortnight, while they were 100 miles away, three amounts of cash were deposited in Harrogate into De Souza's bank account - of £163, £600 and £1,045.

Despite not being in Harrogate, De Souza was controlling the woman's activities.

After two more cash deposits made in Harrogate to the bank account of £500 and £600, De Souza paid for the woman to fly back to Amsterdam, from London Stansted, on October 29.

The woman from Amsterdam was not the only victim. Police found one woman who had been working as a sex worker for the couple in both Harrogate and Kings Lynn, where they had set up another brothel, using a similar system.

The couple brought women into the UK from Lisbon and Brussels as well as Amsterdam and arranged train and road travel from Manchester and Stansted Airports to the flats they had rented in Harrogate and Kings Lynn where the women worked as prostitutes.

Their activities were uncovered through Operation Oasis, under which North Yorkshire Police officers make "harm prevention" visits to vulnerable sex workers.

Their visits to the Harrogate brothel led police to carry out detailed investigations into the scope of the couple's operation.

De Souza and Derby cleared out the Harrogate flat, but by then it was too late and detectives were on their trail.

