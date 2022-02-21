A COUPLE who trafficked women into North Yorkshire and elsewhere in the UK to work as sex slaves have been jailed for a total of 10 years.

Fabiana Alvez De Souza, 42, and her husband Gareth Derby, 53, arranged to bring women into the country, Leeds Crown Court heard.

After meeting them at an airport, they set them up in brothels in Harrogate and Kings Lynn, Norfolk.

In six months they netted more than £40,000 from their sex business.

But a four-year investigation by North Yorkshire Police's organised crime unit with help from Norfolk Police revealed their web of international job ads, sex ads to find clients for the women, and properties kitted out as brothels.

De Souza, who described herself as "the boss", was convicted of eight offences of controlling prostitution for gain and seven modern slavery offences of arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation.

Derby was convicted of two charges of controlling prostitution for gain and arranging or facilitation travel of another person with a view to exploitation.

Both were jailed for five years each and were of Upwell near Wisbech, Norfolk.

As well as their jail terms, each was made subject to a 10-year slavery and trafficking prevention order that will curtail their behaviour once they leave prison to try and stop them repeating their crimes.

Detective Constable Leah Kitchen, of the organised crime unit, said:“De Souza claimed throughout the investigation that she was just helping friends of hers who were working as prostitutes, while Derby repeatedly told the police that he was unaware of what was going on.

“The truth of the matter is that they, together, were operating an illegal business involving human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain.

“Tellingly, WhatsApp messages from De Souza to Derby in June 2017 included the following:

‘Let me tell you something…the first month was an experience, but there are still a lot of adjustments to make so we can actually make money.

‘At this point we have more than 10 women interested in working for us, but we need to have other conditions for our business to work. Try to find another apartment…or we’ll both try to find to make our business more profitable.’

“It is clear from these messages alone that they were determined to expand their business. They had invested thousands of pounds, but they had profited by more than £40,000 during this six-month period.

“This considerable sum of cash was gained through the exploitation of seven vulnerable women in what amounted to modern day slavery.

As part of Operation Oasis, which aims to to identify and support vulnerable sex workers across North Yorkshire.

Between October 2017 and May 2018, officers attended the couple's Harrogate brothel six times and spoke to five women sex workers there.