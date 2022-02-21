CASES of eating disorders in York have rocketed by 500 per cent over the past three years, with Covid-related anxiety fuelling a rise in young people seeking support for a wide range of emotional problems.

High achieving pupils in particular developed “serious concerns” about their school work and performance once Covid lockdowns stopped face-to-face teaching, with previously hidden disordered eating thrown into the spotlight as young people spent more time at home, according to a joint report by City of York Council and Vale of York NHS clinical commissioning group (CCG).

Eating disorders are a leading cause of death of women under 34, but local mental health services are also seeing an increasing number of young boys needing help with eating.

While rates are rising nationally, the prevalence of eating disorders in York has been identified as a particular problem.

Schools and children and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS) have both seen an increase in demand for support for emotional and mental wellbeing as young people try to come to terms with life changes following the pandemic.

Covid has also seen more children feel unable to attend school at all, a phenomenon dubbed ‘emotionally based school avoidance'.

The report, set to go before councillors next week, states: “An increasing number of children are at risk of losing significant education and with it opportunities for attainment.

“Schools struggle to provide staffing to work intensively with young people to reintegrate them back into their educational settings.”

The Government’s 2015 initiative, Future in Mind, set out to prevent problems escalating to the point of needing specialist services such as CAHMS through more early intervention.

But the report notes that York is suffering from gaps in provision for prevention and early intervention.

Report co-authors, Susan De Val, commissioning manager at Vale of York CCG and Jamaila Hussain, the council’s director of commissioning and prevention, wrote: “There is an emphasis on advice and support provided through schools, which does not reach into all schools and may exclude access for those children not able to be in school, those excluded or electively home educated or those in schools who are unable to purchase staff training.

“The structure of support to meet levels of need below specialist CAMHS appears fragmented, reducing robustness and disguising lack of sufficient provision to meet demand at the appropriate level.”

On eating disorders, the report notes: “There have not been resources within the service to undertake early preventative work which could assist schools in spotting early signs and seeking help and advice.”

York has no support for infant mental health other than what is offered to mothers with significant mental health problems by the Tees, Esk and Wear Valley NHS Foundation Trust. A lack of bespoke psychological support for children in care who have experienced significant trauma is also highlighted as a problem.

The report adds: “We are seeing more children requiring intensive support in the community with consequences for educational attainment, increased number of placement moves, and with less likelihood of finding a foster placement.”

Last week, a summit was held for health leaders across York and North Yorkshire to come up with ideas for “transformational change” in the way children’s emotional and mental wellbeing are dealt with.

A commitment was made to quickly develop a multi-agency hub, tasked with early assessment, in an area of York where demand is particularly high.

More details will be provided at a joint meeting of the children, education and communities policy and scrutiny committee and the health and adult social care policy and scrutiny committee on Monday.