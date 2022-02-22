HUNDREDS of York residents were holding their breath today (Tuesday, February 22) after the Environment Agency warned that the River Ouse could rise to its highest levels since the Boxing Day floods of 2015.

An agency flood warning said yesterday that the river was forecast to peak this morning at approximately 4.5-five metres above normal summer levels.

It said flooding of properties, gardens, roads and paths was expected, with areas most at risk including King's Staith and riverside areas through from Lendal Bridge to Millennium Bridge.

A separate Government computer model forecast a peak of 5.02metres.

The Ouse reached 5.2 metres in 2015, when hundreds of properties were flooded, but flood defences have been hugely improved since then, particularly at the Foss Barrier and Pumping Station. The all-time record for the Ouse was 5.4 metres in November 2000.

City of York Council said yesterday it was reassuring residents that all necessary defences were in place and the city was prepared.

A spokesperson said the authority was working closely with the York and North Yorkshire Local Resilience Forum, which included police and fire services, as well as North Yorkshire County Council, the Met Office and Environment Agency.

“It is likely that current peak predictions will be revised as the EA receives more accurate information, particularly as the rivers are fast flowing, which may mean the peak is sooner than first predicted,” they said.

“As this information becomes available, the council and its partners will communicate to residents and businesses promptly.

“Letters are being sent to residents living in homes and properties which might be directly affected by high river levels, which include updates on the measures being put in place to protect local communities.”

They said council action included:

Sandbag barriers constructed at Clementhorpe, Tower Gardens and Tower Street

Water pumps installed at Germany Beck, Clementhorpe, Peckittat/Tower Gardens and Lendal Hill, with flood boards installed at Peckitt Street

A bridge installed to City Mills flats in Skeldergate.

They said St George’s Field, Esplanade and Rowntree Park car parks would remain closed, as would Rowntree Park, albeit with access to the Explore Library remaining open.

On the A19 at Fulford and Fordlands, sandbags and pumps had been installed and flood gates installed, and a footbridge and 4x4 vehicles were standing by if needed at Fordlands Road.

They said roads already closed included Main Street at Nether Poppleton, Acaster Lane, Appleton Road, the B1222 Naburn Lane, Skeldergate and Fordlands Road, Fulford, and the A19 at Fulford and Tower Street were at risk if the Ouse went above 4.8 metres.

Council leader Keith Aspden said frontline teams and partners were ‘doing everything necessary’ to protect the city and provide support and advice to all those affected.

“We are expecting river levels to continue to rise following heavy rain, so whilst there’s uncertainty on how high levels will be, all necessary defences and support is in place to ensure residents and businesses are protected,” he said.

Cllr Paula Widdowson, executive member for climate change, said any resident or business at risk of flooding should put their own flood plans in place, and sandbags would be provided to communities at immediate risk of flooding.

“We are also asking people to check in on their neighbours and friends, if safe to do so. “The council are contacting vulnerable residents who are receiving care services in affected areas, to ensure they are aware of the support and services available to them.”