A YORK firm has celebrated success at the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics in China.

Cellhire plc, a world leader in global mobile communications, provided 11,000 mobile data connections, with voice service activated on request, to the organisers, media, athletes and attendees at the games in Beijing.

The athletes, organisers and attendees benefited from secure, reliable, and affordable data bundles, enabling them to communicate securely not only in China but with family and friends in their home countries.

Global media - including public and commercial television, radio and online-streaming broadcasters - utilised large data bundles on Cellhire SIM cards, mobile hotspots, smartphones, and other value-added telecoms services, to broadcast and report in real-time.

Cellhire will provide the same services at the 2022 FIFA World Cup later this year in Qatar, where the company has established a direct relationship with the network provider and official sponsor Ooredoo.

Cellhire UK managing director, Matt Bennett, said: “Providing secure mobile data connections for use in China helped to protect user privacy and mitigate risk to personal data.

“We have an excellent track record in the global sports and entertainment fields for providing secure data connections and telecom solutions through the close relationships we have with network providers around the world.

“Cellhire is the preferred supplier of mobile data and M2M/IoT connectivity for clients involved in very large events around the world.

“In total, we have provided many tens of thousands of connections at major events, such as Olympic, Paralympic and Winter Olympic Games, FIFA World Cup, UEFA Euro Finals, Commonwealth Games and the Tour de France.

"Many of these connections enable the media to have reliable and secure data connections to live-broadcast to their audiences,” he added.

Established in 1987, Cellhire is a leading global telecoms provider of mobile communications, M2M and IoT services and data connectivity worldwide.