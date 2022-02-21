ROBBERS targetted a man and stole his Apple Watch.
North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened in Ramshill Road near Valley Bridge in Scarborough between 11.30pm and 11.45pm on Valentine's Day and involved two men who approached a man in his 40s, barged into him and stole his Apple Watch and wallet.
Officers are now appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could help identify the two suspects.
A police spokesman said: "The first man is described as white, over 6ft and was wearing a dark hoody with his hood up.
"The second man is described as white, possibly in his 50s, about 5ft 8in, gaunt and skinny, with salt and pepper hair with grey around his sides.
"He was wearing dark coloured jeans and a scruffy, dirty grey jumper.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 800 Southern.
"You can also email Christopher.Southern@northyorkshire.police.uk
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220026819."
