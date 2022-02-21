A MAN suffered 'significant injuries' after his car hit a tree.
North Yorkshire Police say a man sustained serious injuries in a crash near West Lutton in the Malton area.
A police spokesman said: "It happened on High Street at around 6.45pm to 7.30pm on Sunday, February 13, when a silver Ford Ranger pick-up travelling towards West Lutton, from the direction of Thorpe Basset Lane, left the road and collided with a tree.
"The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle suffered significant injuries.
"Officers are appealing to anyone, including motorists with dashcam footage, who either saw a silver Ford Ranger driving in the area prior to the collision, or who witnessed the incident, to come forward. If you were driving in the area at the time, please check your dashcam footage in case you have captured the vehicle on camera prior to the crash but may be unaware.
"Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for TC694 Joseph SCHRAMM. You can also email Joseph.schramm@northyorkshire.police.uk Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220026066 The stretch of road was closed for several hours while officers investigated the scene and to allow the vehicle to be recovered."
