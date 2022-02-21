AN appeal has now gone out for anyone who witnessed or stopped at the scene of a crash that shut a major road in York yesterday (February 20).
North Yorkshire Police say the crash happened on the A1237 York Outer ring road between Rawcliffe Bar and Clifton Moor at around 10.50am when a black Vauxhall Corsa travelling towards Clifton Moor, collided with a lorry travelling in the opposite direction.
As The Press reported at the time, the road was closed for several hours.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Officers are appealing to anyone who saw either of the vehicles before the collision or witnessed the crash to come forward along with anyone with any dashcam footage.
"They are also appealing to anyone who stopped at the scene to help, but left before speaking to officers, to also come forward.
"Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, press option 2 and ask for PC Chris Storey or email Chris.Storey@northyorkshire.police.uk Please quote reference number 12220030211 when passing on information.
"The driver of the Corsa sustained with cuts and bruises, the lorry driver sustained a hand injury."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.