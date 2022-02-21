RYEDALE District Councillors agreed to freeze council tax at the District Council’s last ever budget meeting.

The move aims to help residents cope with rising energy and other bills.

Council tax will stay at £205.63 per year in the year ending March 31 2023 for the average Band D property.

Councillors also agreed to ring-fence extra funding for projects including:£160,000 to invest in Ryedale’s rural communities, £50,000 for the Norton skate park and £150,000 into the community grants scheme for rural community projects.

Members at the Thursday meeting also supported extra funding to help businesses hit by the pandemic that don't qualify for other schemes.

The actual spend on these amendments and proposals is subject to Council approval of an appropriate business case and further approvals at relevant meetings.

Items on the budget agenda which were not yet voted on will be discussed at the reconvened meeting which is scheduled to be held on 24 February.

Cllr Dinah Keal, Chair of Policy and Resources Committee, said the council sought to help communities and the pandemic and current economic climate has put a huge strain on people's finances.

The final budget allowed the council to deliver services, invest in communities and also "leave our affairs in the best state we can for the new North Yorkshire Council," she added.