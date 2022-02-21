DRIVERS made attempts to rescue their cars from a flooded car park in York city centre.
People have been spotted today (February 21) trying to push their car out of the flood water in St George's Field car park in Tower Street.
The car park has flooded after Storm Franklin last night.
The flood water had risen higher than the number plates and up to the doors of the half a dozen cars in the car park.
