HOUSEHOLDERS across North Yorkshire are warned to beware of cold callers – roofers and other tradespeople who knock on their door uninvited – with offers to clear up damage following recent storms.
North Yorkshire County Council trading standards officers are urging residents to always reject offers of work and goods by cold callers.
Cllr Derek Bastiman, North Yorkshire’s Executive Member for Trading Standards, said: "Experience tells us that rogue traders will try to take advantage in the aftermath of storms. Do not panic if someone knocks at your door and tells you a tile has blown off your roof or that tree branches are overhanging the footpath and must be cut back immediately. Close the door on the cold caller.
“Our trading standards service is committed to protecting our communities from those who seek to defraud them. We have a track record in prosecuting cold callers who target the vulnerable and elderly and people they think will pay for shoddy work."
Cllr Bastiman added: "To any who consider offending in this way we have a strong message: you will be brought to justice.”
Residents can report rogue traders or get advice from the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133.
Tips on what to do can also be found on the North Yorkshire County Council website.
