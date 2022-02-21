A FORMER engineering apprentice has developed a machine to improve operations at a high-tech manufacturing firm.

Josh Mozer designed a machine to improve productivity in the manufacture of LIEBIG heavy duty anchors for EJOT UK which manufactures high-performing fastening solutions for the construction and engineering industries.

Widely used in construction, each component requires an identification code to be marked on the tube that encases the mechanical elements.

With no standard ‘off the shelf’ machine to perform this process on a fast-moving production line, Josh who first joined the company as an apprentice at 16, developed and coordinated the creation of an easy-to-use and safe machine that could stamp on all 360 degrees of the outer tubing.

Now operational by the company in Sherburn-in Elmet, the machine enables the LIEBIG production line to run at maximum efficiency at a rate of one part every three seconds.

The aim is to grow the machine into a series of operational units.

Simon Pearson, operations manager, said: “We’re delighted with the contribution that Josh has made with this project.

"It has helped increase our production capacity for a product range that is renowned in the construction industry around the world.

"Josh has applied himself so well to create a machine that leads to more efficiencies in the production process, as well as making the process easier and safer for all members of the team.

“We value all our apprentices hugely as they are the lifeblood of a business like ours which is continuously innovating with new products and ways of working.

"The energy and ideas that apprentices and former apprentices bring is clearly evident in how Josh has handled this major R&D project, which is why we have asked him to mentor our latest apprentices who we hope can follow in his footsteps.”

Josh said: “I’ve always liked problem-solving, so this project was perfect for me.

"It’s been thoroughly enjoyable and I’ve loved the challenge of ‘we need this machine, build me it.’

"Having creative freedom in the project has been fantastic too, which is an aspect of this job I really appreciate, giving me the opportunity to apply everything I’ve learned since my initial apprenticeship.

“This started after I completed an NVQ Level 2 at the Skills Exchange in Castleford.

"I was selected for the two-year engineering apprenticeship at EJOT, which was amazing because only a handful of places were available at the time.”

With the support of EJOT UK to develop his technical knowledge and skills, Josh is now a key part of the team.

His engineering role includes preventative and reparative maintenance, machining, research and development, welding and fabrication and prototyping.

EJOT UK currently has 10 per cet of its HQ workforce benefitting from an apprenticeship programme in some form across the business, in areas including technical services, quality management, engineering and manufacturing.