RADICAL alternative proposals for the open space below Clifford's Tower - featuring a world class fountain and 20 statues of historical York figures - have been revealed by a former York guest house owner.

Allan Edington said that he and Philip Thake, former chief executive of York Conservation Trust, had put their detailed suggestions to City of York Council several years ago.

“We made several PowerPoint presentations to key individuals at the council and received stacks of positive feedback," he said.

But he said important decision makers who viewed their presentation, including former council chief executives Kersten England and Mary Weastell, and Jane Lady Gibson, chair of Visit York, all moved on.

"We kept making one step forward and taking two steps back," he said.

"Eventually, both Phil and I retired, a project team took over at the council, and all our efforts appear to have been in vain."

Mr Edington said he was speaking out now after the council last week submitted a planning application aimed at transforming the former Castle Car Park and Eye of York area into a new 'world-class open space.'

He claimed the Castle Gateway proposals would 'do nothing, absolutely nothing,' to pull visitors away from the packed Coney Street, Parliament Street, Stonegate area. "It will remain a ghost area, apart from those wanting to visit Clifford’s Tower and the Castle Museum."

He said the large open space provided a 'wonderful opportunity to create something truly special' and the overwhelming majority of tourist cities across the globe had some kind of beautiful water feature that attracted visitors, such as the Trevi fountain in Rome.

"In York, the only water feature we have is the one currently switched off in front of the Art Gallery.

"Our suggestion is to replace the currently proposed water feature in the Castle Gateway image with a world class fountain, spectacularly illuminated at night, designed by a specialist company with a global track record and reputation.

"The only condition placed upon the companies bidding is that there should be 21 plinths placed within the fountain, rising above water level, and spread evenly around the perimeter.

"On each pedestal would be a twice-life-size statue associated with York’s unique story for that specific century. There would be 20 statues depicting York’s continuous game changing history. Emperors, empresses, kings, queens, saints, sinners, archbishops, thugs, etc.

"Schools would be involved in some form of competition to vote for the individuals who should be placed on each pedestal.

"The 21st plinth would be left empty, for future schoolkids at the end of this century to decide who goes on it.

"In our view, we have the opportunity to create a truly world-class tourist attraction that pulls overseas tourists to York. A must-see attraction with global appeal."