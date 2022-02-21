AFTER three named storms in just days have battered York with strong winds - here is the weather forecast for the days ahead.
The Met Office says early showers today (Monday, February 21) will be clearing to sunny spells this afternoon in York.
Strong winds will gradually ease throughout the day.
The maximum temperature on Monday in York will be 10 °C.
Tonight will be cold with a possible frost before milder air gradually spreads east overnight.
Cloud will thicken after midnight with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle possible, mainly across western hills. Minimum temperature 1 °C.
The Met Office says Tuesday looks set to be windy again, with a mild and cloudy start with some drizzle possible.
A blustery band of rain will move southeast across the area mid-morning, clearing to sunny spells and isolated showers by the afternoon. Maximum temperature will be 10 °C.
The rest of the week looks changeable and often windy with more rain moving southeast on Wednesday, followed by further colder conditions with wintry showers on Thursday.
Friday should be drier, with sunny spells, after a cold, frosty start.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.