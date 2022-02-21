THE government is facing calls to reconsider dropping a measure to help grieving relatives during the pandemic by allowing deaths to be registered online and over the telephone.

Leading North Yorkshire County councillors said while registrars were facing challenges as they had continued to deal with a higher than average number of deaths to register during the pandemic, it was particularly disappointing the dispensation allowing remote registration of deaths would cease at the end of March.

Executive member for climate change and customer engagement Councillor Greg White said the option had been much appreciated by relatives as it avoids the need to travel to a local office, especially if the relative is abroad.

He said there were “indications” from government what had proved to be a service improvement may be brought back in the future, but there was no indication of when that might be.

He said: “This is not a decision of the county council. It’s a national decision. The best thing that we can do to get that to come back is for people to lobby their MPs to take this issue to central government.”

Former Richmondshire District Council leader Councillor Yvonne Peacock said after experiencing the remote registration service during a recent family bereavement, ending it appeared a retrograde step, especially for people who lived a long way from Northallerton.

The Upper Dales councillor said: “In this day and age with technology no one shouldn’t have to be doing a 100-mile round trip, particularly people at their most vulnerable time.

“Bereavement is an awful time and you are really wanting the peace and calm of your own home, not have to travel. In addition this service cuts less carbon emissions and helps improve air quality.”

Coun Peacock said she believed Whitehall officials had automatically moved to end the service among others introduced for the pandemic without reviewing if it would be beneficial in the long-term.

Coun Peacock said: “We have to make the government realise that this is a wonderful service that has come out of Covid, where a lot of the things that you have to do when someone dies, except for the banks, are all done for you. I am hoping that common sense will prevail.”

Ryedale councillor Caroline Goodrick described the remote registrations service as “a huge benefit”.

She added: “The registration staff provided an excellent service and they should be thanked for that.”