A NEW job has been created to help coordinate support for some of the most vulnerable people in York.

City of York Council says the new community involvement officer’s role will be to create a lasting network of food across the city working with the local communities, as well as seeking to support food security in York.

Councillor Nigel Ayre, Executive Member for Finance and Performance, said: “This is much-needed and timely extra support for the city’s advice network to assist some of the city’s most vulnerable residents in financial difficulty. Work to support food security in the city is also critical given the imminent ending of much of the Government’s financial support schemes and the rapidly increasing costs of living.

“We are working to drawing together the available support as well as develop new pathways to make it easier for those who most need support to access it.”

By working alongside organisations such as the Joseph Rowntree Foundation and other similar schemes in the city, the officer will be looking to support food security.

They will work to link direct access to food with healthy eating initiatives and financial advice whilst also helping to tackle social isolation.

Councillor Denise Craghill, executive member for housing and safer neighbourhoods, said: “The proposed access to food project and the increase in funding for advice and skills projects builds on the excellent work undertaken throughout the pandemic to support our most vulnerable residents, such as the provision of holiday free school meals and financial support through the Household Support Fund and the extended York Financial Assistance Scheme.

“This work will further support the ongoing and awe-inspiring dedication of York’s communities and many amazing voluntary organisations, connecting them into a city-wide food network so as to enable more residents to receive the support they need.”

The decision was made on Monday, February 14 at the decision session for the executive for finance and performance.

The meeting also saw an increase in funding for the council's financial Inclusion grants scheme, which seeks to help people escape poverty by supporting voluntary sector organisations.

The funding was raised to £150,000 to further benefit the scheme in the face of an increasing call for help and support.