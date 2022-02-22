In addition to the daily Covid figures published, we should be told how many unvaccinated patients in hospital there are and also how many unvaccinated are in intensive care. Perhaps then self preservation will induce the unvaccinated to get the jabs. Persuasion and shaming seem to have had little effect.
Geoff Robb, Hunters Close, Dunnington
