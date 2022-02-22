I see that York Civic Trust, in its transport strategy, is suggesting car-free days in York ('Bold transport plan includes car-free days', February 18).
As a cyclist, I would really welcome this innovation - although obviously this would have to be compulsory rather than just advisory.
Otherwise, what’s to stop car drivers then thinking, “‘Oh good! It’s a car-free day today, so it will make finding a parking space much easier, so I’ll just jump in my vehicle and off I go!’ - resulting in even more jams and pollution than normal!
John Taylor, Lycett Road, York
