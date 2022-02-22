The campaign against the Duke of York is disturbing.

The left wing York Central MP and leaders of the authoritarian City of York Council, noted for disregard of the disabled’s rights to access to York and those of tax payers to choose their most convenient mode of transport, are trying to have Prince Andrew stripped of his Duke of York title.

He has been found guilty of nothing except unwisely providing fodder for the media and allowing his friendship to be exploited by unsavoury people.

His out-of-court settlement in a US civil action is not an admission of guilt, which he strenuously denies.

A dispassionate advisor would usually urge this course of action irrespective of the uncertainties of a legal verdict which may have nothing to do with justice.

Whatever that verdict, you can be sure that unscrupulous lawyers would ensure that the reputations of all parties in such a high profile case would be shredded.

Prince Andrew can certainly be ill-judged in his actions but he has a proven service to his country that deserves better than to be vilified by axe-grinding politicians.

Chris Mason, Hall Farm Close, Ricall, York

How about a Prince Andrew Plaza for York?

The Chinese New Year began on February 1 and we should not ignore their philosophy of ‘Yin and Yang’. So, as a counterpoint to the new Queen Elizabeth Square at the West end of York Minster we could consider a Prince Andrew Plaza at the Eastern end.

There could even be an international competition for the design of an appropriate statue.

Think of the free publicity, with the enormous coverage in newspapers and the broadcast media?

Matthew Laverack, Eldon Street, York