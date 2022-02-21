Boris Johnson is set to hold a Downing Street press conference today with the Prime Minister set to announce major change to Covid rules in England.

Mr Johnson will meet with MPS on Monday morning before updating MPs in the afternoon on his blueprint for moving out of the pandemic.

Boris Johnson announcement today

He said the proposal would be about “finally giving people back their freedom” after “one of the most difficult periods in our country’s history”.

The Prime Minister said: "Today will mark a moment of pride after one of the most difficult periods in our country's history as we begin to learn to live with Covid.

“It would not be possible without the efforts of so many - the NHS who delivered the life-saving vaccine rollout at phenomenal speed, our world-leading scientists and experts, and the general public for their commitment to protecting themselves and their loved ones.”

He added: "The pandemic is not over but thanks to the incredible vaccine rollout we are now one step closer towards a return to normality and finally giving people back their freedoms while continuing to protect ourselves and others."

Covid will not suddenly disappear, and we need to learn to live with this virus and continue to protect ourselves without restricting our freedoms. 1/3 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 20, 2022

The Prime Minister’s announcement will come just over 24 hours after it was confirmed the Queen had tested positive for coronavirus.

As announced on Saturday, the UK Government is planning to scrap the legal duty for those who test positive for coronavirus to have to self-isolate by the end of the week.

Following his statement to the House of Commons, the Conservative Party leader is expected to give a press conference in the evening.

Downing Street said the plan for living with Covid-19 would be “vaccine led”, with the programme remaining open to those who have not yet had a jab.