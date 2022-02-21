THE main bridge through Tadcaster is closed this morning and shops have been flooded after the River Wharfe overtopped its banks.
The road is closed between Kirkgate and Mill Lane.
Firefighters were called in in the early hours to help businesses at risk of flooding in the town.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 4.33am to Commercial Street in Tadcaster town centre after reports that businesses were in danger of flooding.
A spokesman for the service said: "A crew from Tadcaster assisted a local business in salvaging stock from the premises as floodwater threatens the building."
A spokesman for the Environment Agency said there is a flood warning in place for Tadcaster.
He said: "Levels on the River Wharfe are rising due to intense rainfall upstream over the last 24 hours during Storm Eunice.
"The level of the River Wharfe at Tadcaster has now reached 3.7m and is forecast to peak at 3.9m around 04:30am on Monday morning, 21/02/2022, before falling through Monday morning.
"Property flooding in the areas around Commercial Street and Bridge Street is expected.
"Please take immediate action. We are monitoring river levels closely."
Back in February 2017 huge crowds celebrated the reopening of Tadcaster Bridge, just over 13 months after it partially collapsed in the wake of severe flooding.
