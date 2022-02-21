FLOODS 2022: Updates from through today as fears grow about how high the Ouse will rise

Storm Franklin RECAP: York facing worst flooding in seven years
- We bring you all the latest developments as York faces up to its worst flooding since 2015 and as key routes have already been blocked in North Yorkshire and residents have been carried from their flooded homes by firefighters.
