A ROAD is partially closed after a carriageway collapse.
The A658 which runs between Knaresborough and Bradford is partially closed tonight.
North Yorkshire Police Traffic Constable David Minto said: "The road is partially closed south of Huby towards Pool and Bradford due to a carriageway collapse and a large pot hole.
"The road is passable but only one lane is open.
"Please take care and slow down.
"North Yorkshire County Council has been informed."
