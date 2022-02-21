A ROAD is partially closed after a carriageway collapse.

The A658 which runs between Knaresborough and Bradford is partially closed tonight.

North Yorkshire Police Traffic Constable David Minto said: "The road is partially closed south of Huby towards Pool and Bradford due to a carriageway collapse and a large pot hole.

"The road is passable but only one lane is open.

"Please take care and slow down.

"North Yorkshire County Council has been informed."