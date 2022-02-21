THE top job is up for grabs at two York schools.

Bishopthorpe Infants School and Archbishop of York’s CE Junior School (AYJS) are looking to share an executive head teacher.

South York Multi-Academy Trust, which runs Archbishop of York's CE said: "With Bishopthorpe Infants shortly joining South York Multi-Academy Trust – we have a unique opportunity for a talented and dynamic individual to lead these two fantastic schools.

"Both schools are extremely successful, work closely together and are situated within a 5-minute walk of each other. Our children are a delight and both schools receive excellent support from parents and carers.

South York Multi Academy Trust (SYMAT) is rooted in its local communities. All our schools are rated by Ofsted as Good or Outstanding and our head teachers work collaboratively as members of the trust’s senior leadership team.

"This is an exciting time for both schools and the post offers the opportunity for the successful applicant to shape the future primary provision for Bishopthorpe and the wider development of our trust. Our executive head will be inspirational and innovative as they strategically develop a holistic primary provision and structural operation across both sites.

"They will have successful previous experience of school leadership, with a commitment to high academic standards, social cohesion and the development of the whole child. They will also be an excellent communicator, have a warm personality and be an unfailing advocate for excellence in all.

"A commitment to maintaining and developing the Christian vision and values of AYJS is essential.

"Our pupils are inquisitive, enthusiastic and looking forward to welcoming their new head teacher. Our schools are calm, have well-ordered environments where magical things happen daily. Our trust is fully focussed on doing the right thing for every child in our care, we are enabling, collaborative and eager to welcome you onboard."

Bishopthorpe currently has an executive head, Claire Rigden and ABYJ has an acting head, Sally Sutton, after the previous head, Jonathan Green, who had worked at the school for 28 years, left last year to become head at Naburn.

For an informal conversation about the role with Steve Lewis, CEO at SYMAT or to visit the schools, get in touch with Esta Ismail on ismaile@fulford.york.sch.uk