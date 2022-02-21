THE man at the helm of one York's largest primary schools is heading off.

Andy Herbert is set to retire as head teacher at Clifton with Rawcliffe School later this year.

Mr Herbert was previously head for many years at Fishergate primary and before that he was acting head and then head at Skelton School.

He took over at the start of the Summer term in 2015 when Chris Wigley, the previous head at Clifton with Rawcliffe, in Eastholme Drive, is retired from his job in charge of 600 pupils.

In his time at the school Mr Wigley has oversaw the joining of two schools - the former Rawcliffe Infants and Clifton Without Juniors and their move into a brand new £7 million building in 2011.

Mr Herbert will be retiring at the end of December this year, which means the school, now part of Pathfinder Multi Academy Trust, is looking for a new head.

The job commands a salary of between £70,745 and £79,958 a year.

The school says: "We have an excellent reputation in the area and we are looking for our next inspirational leader to start in January 2023.

"This is an exciting opportunity to build on the excellent foundations in place and continue to develop the school.

"We are looking for an exceptional, committed head teacher with a proven track record in educational leadership to share our ambition and strategic vision to build upon the Ofsted ‘good’ rating in July 2021.

"Your energy and enthusiasm will inspire, challenge, and empower all members of the school in achieving our vision. We want the best for all our pupils.

"We are offering tours of the school on Tuesday, March 1 and Thursday, March 10 from 11am to 2pm.

"If you would like to attend, please make an appointment by contacting the CEO’s PA, Jacqui Sissons, on 01904 411341 or email jsissons@ahs.pmat.academy."

To apply, please complete an application form and include a two-sided letter outlining your experience and vision for the school.

Applications should be posted or emailed to: Mr A Daly, Chief Executive Officer, Pathfinder Multi Academy Trust, Archbishop Holgate’s School, Hull Road, York YO10 5ZA. Email: recruitment@pmat.academy